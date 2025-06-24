Kochi: The Palluruthy police have found that Ashique, a 30-year-old youth from Perumpaappu, who was found dead in a parked van near Edakochi, was murdered. The police on Tuesday arrested Shihab (39) of Palluruthy and his wife Shahanas in connection with the murder. The police suspect that Shihab killed Ashique after finding that he was in a relationship with Shahanas.

Mattancherry ACP Umesh Goel said Shihab has confessed to the murder and the role of his wife is suspected in the crime.

Ashique, a fish vendor, was found dead inside his van, which was parked near Kannangad bridge, Edakochi, by Shahanas. The woman told the police that she went to the spot after Ashique called her and said that he had been in an accident and sought her help to go to the hospital. Shahanas told the police that she found Ashique sitting on the front seat with heavy bleeding from his leg. Panicked, she cried for help and the local people who ran to the spot rushed Ashique to the nearby hospital. He was declared brought dead by the hospital.

There were deep wounds on Ashique's feet and thighs and he died of heavy blood loss. It looked like he was injured with a pointed object. Initially, it was suspected that Ashique inflicted the injuries on his own to kill himself. However, Ashique's family cried foul, suspecting it to be a case of murder. The police, who registered a case over the incident, took Shahanas and her husband into custody. During the questioning, Shihab admitted to injuring Ashique in an act of revenge, police sources said.