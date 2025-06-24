Kochi: A new project is taking shape in Kochi city to provide shelter for the homeless, particularly those forced to spend nights on pavements and roadsides without a roof over their heads. The initiative is being spearheaded by the District Administration in collaboration with the Kochi Municipal Corporation, the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) and the Peace Valley Foundation.

The night shelter is being established in a building owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The project will be rolled out once the GCDA issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a three-phase survey was conducted under the Centre’s SMILE project (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise), which aims to rehabilitate those dependent on begging for survival. The survey, carried out by the Peace Valley Foundation based in Kothamangalam, also the implementing agency for the project, identified over 300 individuals living on the city’s streets for various reasons, out of which around 150 were classified as beggars.

So far, 24 individuals have already been rehabilitated. Those willing to work are being provided with skill development training in areas such as tailoring, soap and handwash production, among others. The proposed night shelter, combined with support from the SMILE initiative, is expected to strengthen the city’s rehabilitation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the night shelter is not directly linked to the SMILE project, the Peace Valley Foundation, which is implementing SMILE, is also offering its support to this new initiative.

One of the major challenges faced in rehabilitation is that many people living on the streets are reluctant to move into long-term facilities. The night shelter aims to address this by offering them a safe space to stay overnight, providing temporary relief without imposing permanent relocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images and reports of beggars cramming the premises of metro stations and religious sites in Kochi during nights have been widely circulated in both the media and on social platforms. Malayala Manorama had also published stories highlighting the plight of those living beneath metro pillars. The current efforts by the city corporation for comprehensive rehabilitation were initiated in response to such growing public concern.