Vellangallur: A 65-year-old man was attacked in broad daylight near St Joseph’s Church in Vellangallur town centre around 2 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, Rajan Pillai native of Chinnakuzhi, Arippalam, reportedly died after being struck on the head with a stone following a heated exchange. The assailant, identified as Babu from Chamakunnu, is believed to be mentally unstable. Witnesses say Rajan appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Though bystanders rushed him to the Irinjalakuda Co-operative Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Babu has been taken into custody by Irinjalakuda Police, who are continuing their investigation.