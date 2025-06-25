Peruvanthanam: Four women staffers from the Health Department turned saviours for a fellow bus passenger who collapsed due to a sudden spike in blood pressure.

Chandraprabha (48), a native of Elappara, was travelling on board St George, a private bus plying the Kottayam–Nedumkandam route, when she began to feel unwell around 9 am. While trying to explain her discomfort to fellow passengers, her condition deteriorated and she collapsed.

Treasa Dominic, Anu Baby, Nimisha Shevin, and Shubha, all Health Department employees travelling on the same bus, immediately rushed to her aid. They administered first aid and asked the bus crew to divert to the Peruvanthanam Government Hospital without delay.

The team also alerted the hospital in advance to ensure a doctor was available. The bus skipped all stops from Kuttikkanam and sped towards Peruvanthanam Junction, where an ambulance and hospital staff were ready to receive the patient.

Chandraprabha regained normalcy following treatment by Dr Mathew P Thomas.