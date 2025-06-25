Idukki: In view of the continued heavy rains and strong winds across the district, and with an orange alert in place, the District Collector has imposed a ban on night traffic along the Munnar Gap Road section of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Thursday.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure due to the risk of falling rocks triggered by the ongoing rainfall in the Gap Road area. Additionally, parking along both sides of the road will also be prohibited throughout the day and night on Thursday.