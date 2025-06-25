Kollam: To address mounting complaints about pollution in water bodies including lakes, caused by unchecked discharge of septage waste, the Kollam District Panchayat is launching mobile septage treatment units starting June 28.

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the first unit, mounted on a mini truck, at 3 PM on June 27. Three vehicles are being procured for the project, each costing ₹50 lakh. Of these, two units will be deployed initially.

District Panchayat President PK Gopan, Vice President Sreeja Harish and Secretary TK Sayuja said the initiative follows the success of similar mobile units operating in areas such as Erumanoor municipality. These units will be used to collect and scientifically treat septage waste from both urban and rural areas under the Kollam District Panchayat. The primary objective is to safeguard the environment and ensure public health, they added.

How the unit works

The advanced mobile treatment units, developed by Bhauma Envirotech, are designed to safely collect septage waste from households and establishments. The solid matter in the waste is converted into manure using a chemical treatment, while the water undergoes four levels of purification before safe release.

Vinod Subrahmaniam, CEO of Bhauma Envirotech, said the resulting manure can be used for agriculture two weeks after processing. The treated water, completely free of harmful bacteria like E. coli, will be safely released after filtering at four levels.

Households interested in availing of the service can apply online through the District Panchayat portal. Based on the priority of applications, the unit will be dispatched. The base fee is ₹5,000 and may increase depending on the distance to the location.

Each mobile unit will have two trained staff members, whose salaries, fuel expenses and annual maintenance will be covered by the district panchayat.

'Scoofe' Project in Schools

Meanwhile, the District Panchayat is also launching the ‘Scoofe’ project in selected schools across the district. Initiated by the Kudumbashree Mission, the project aims to set up stationery-cum-snack kiosks within school premises.

This is intended to reduce the need for students to leave campus for basic requirements and to promote access to healthy food while minimising exposure to addictive substances. The project is being jointly implemented by the Local Self-Government and Education Departments. In the first phase, one school in each of the 26 divisions of the district panchayat will be included.

Distribution of three-wheelers to differently-abled

In the first week of July, the District Panchayat, in association with the Social Justice Department, will carry out distribution of three-wheeler vehicles to differently-abled individuals. The project, being implemented with a fund of ₹60 lakh, envisages distributing vehicles to 50 beneficiaries.

Work is underway on a training and accommodation facility where up to 300 individuals can reside and take training at a time, the District panchayat authorities said.