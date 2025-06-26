Kozhikode: The Perambra Police have arrested two men for allegedly running an immoral trafficking racket under the guise of an Ayurvedic massage centre in Kozhikode. The accused have been identified as Krishna Das, a native of Alathur in Palakkad and owner of Ayush Ayurvedic Space, and Anto from Chempanoda, the manager of the spa.

Police have also booked six others in connection with the case, including four women staff members and two customers, who are yet to be arrested.

The spa came under police surveillance following repeated complaints from neighbours. After a week-long observation, a team led by Rural SP KE Baiju and DYSP Sunil Kumar conducted a raid, confirming the illicit activities.

The two arrested have been charged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.