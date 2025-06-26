Pathanamthitta: N Rajeevan, Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Pathanamthitta, has been suspended for allegedly disclosing information that could lead to the identification of a POCSO case survivor. The suspension order was issued by Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, citing violations of child protection norms.

Rajeevan, who is also a member of the CPM’s Eraviperoor area committee, denied the allegations, stating, “There was no complacency in handling POCSO cases. I have not supported the accused.”

An inquiry was initiated after a complaint accused Rajeevan of revealing sensitive details, including the survivor's family background, parents’ occupations, and caste. The District Collector, S Prem Krishnan, conducted a probe based on a directive from the government and submitted a report confirming the violations.

The report also cited serious lapses in another POCSO case, including failure to alert the police promptly and facilitating a meeting between the accused and a relative prior to the survivor’s statement being recorded. It was also noted that digital evidence exists showing Rajeevan’s alleged intervention in favour of the accused.