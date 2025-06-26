Wayanad: Thirty passengers of a KSRTC bus plying from Palakkad to Sulthan Bathery via Gudalur had a miraculous escape on Thursday. The bus skidded off the road while giving way to another vehicle, and when the driver applied a sudden brake, it came to a halt across the road. The road was slippery due to drizzle.

Fortunately, the vehicle did not fall into the nearby gorge, as all its wheels remained on the safe side of the road. According to KSRTC officials, the incident occurred around 11.30 am. No passengers were injured, and the vehicle sustained no damage, KSRTC sources said.

Traffic along the busy Ooty–Gudalur–Sulthan Bathery road was disrupted for over two hours. A team from the Noolpuzha police station regulated traffic and managed the crowd gathered at the spot. The bus was towed back into position, and traffic was restored by noon.