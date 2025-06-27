Dr CT Augustine tends to his plants with the same care and dedication he shows to his patients. The lush greenery of fruit trees and spice plants spread across his two farms in Pollethai, Mararikulam South panchayat, bears testament to this passion.

Currently serving as the charge medical officer at the ESI Hospital in Cherthala, Dr Augustine, a resident of Chullikkal, has nurtured a lifelong love for agriculture. About a decade ago, he purchased 1.20 acres of land near his home and began cultivating it. A specialist in family medicine, he has found his agricultural heart drawn to fruit trees and spice cultivation.

Guava is the primary crop on one farm, with 40 saplings of the Thai Pink variety thriving alongside dragon fruit and three types of sapota. Across the two farms, he also grows nutmeg, pepper, jackfruit, mango, plantain, star fruit, rose apple, clove and cinnamon. Vegetables are cultivated using grow-bags and plastic barrels.

One of his unique techniques is using PVC pipes as supports for his 60 pepper vines. The farm also boasts

10 jackfruit trees, including 6 hybrid varieties, 30 nutmeg trees of 3 varieties 70 papaya plants of the Red Lady variety, 16 mango trees representing 8 different varieties . As many as 80 areca nut trees of Mohit Nagar variety lines up on he perimeter of his farms

Being in a coastal region, Dr Augustine makes use of locally available resources. Sardines, easily accessible and affordable, are turned into a organic fertiliser. He ferments sardines with jaggery in closed plastic drums for 45 days. The resulting decoction is then applied to the roots at a dilution of 1 ml per litre of water and also sprayed on leaves at a dilution of 5 ml per litre

Soil health is a top priority. A soil test is conducted every year to determine fertiliser requirements. Based on the findings, bio-fertilisers and minimal chemical inputs are used. Pesticides are completely avoided.

To manage the naturally low pH of the soil, Dr Augustine applies either dolomite or clam shell powder. Micronutrients are regularly sprayed on the leaves, while bio-fungicides and fruit fly traps help manage pests naturally.

After setting aside produce for his own use, he sells the rest to nearby shops. More than the returns, it's the mental peace that farming offers that keeps him going. Spending time on the farm is a huge relief from the stresses of work, says Dr Augustine.

Dr Augustine is optimistic about the farm’s commercial viability too. With retirement from government service due next year, he plans to shift his full focus to farming.

Phone: 9961452152