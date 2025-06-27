The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Court on Friday found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. Judge M P Shibu delivered the verdict, and the sentence will be pronounced on Saturday.

The case dates back to 2024, when the accused, Afsal, a native of Kollam, met the survivor through Instagram. After gaining her trust, he obtained her address and visited her home on the day of the incident, knowing that only her 8-year-old sister was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then brutally assaulted the 13-year-old. Despite her younger sister's loud cries, neighbours remained unaware of the incident. The trial was completed within a year. Public Prosecutor A A Ajith Prasad and Advocate V C Bindhu appeared for the prosecution. Peroorkada Police SI V Saiju Nath and G Arun led the investigation.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.