Man, woman killed as truck rams bike in Thrissur
Thrissur: Two youths, a man and a woman, tragically lost their lives after a truck collided with their bike near Kuthiran, Manorama News reported on Sunday. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.
The incident happened when the duo stopped their bike to retrieve a helmet that had fallen onto the road. As one of them got off the bike, a speeding truck suddenly rammed into them and the vehicle. Both victims reportedly died on the spot.
