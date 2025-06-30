Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has set up a four-member expert committee to investigate serious allegations raised by Dr Haris C H, Head of the Urology Department, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The move follows a grievance he shared on social media, which quickly gained traction across news outlets and prompted the Health Department to initiate a preliminary inquiry. Based on the initial findings, the government authorised the formation of an official fact-finding committee.

According to a government order issued on June 29, 2025, the committee includes: Dr Padmakumar B, Principal, Government Medical College, Alappuzha; Dr Jayakumar TK, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Kottayam; Dr Gomathy S, Head of Nephrology Department, Government Medical College, Alappuzha; and Dr Rajeevan A L, Head of Urology Department, Government Medical College, Kottayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report and recommendations to the government at the earliest. The order was issued by Additional Secretary Janardhanan K on behalf of the Governor. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), audit and vigilance departments, and the Information & Public Relations Department have also been notified.

Health Minister Veena George had earlier on Sunday ordered an inquiry into Dr Haris’s allegations regarding a shortage of surgical equipment at the medical college hospital. Addressing the media, the minister assured that all concerns raised would be thoroughly examined. She emphasised that the core issue lay within the system, which needed urgent correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters the same day, Dr Haris said he had flagged the issue to the Health Minister’s personal secretary eight months ago but no action was taken. “Other department heads are afraid to speak up. Surgeries are happening only by begging and pleading for equipment,” he said.

On Saturday, Dr Haris had posted on Facebook alleging that surgeries were being postponed due to the non-availability of essential surgical tools. In response, DME in-charge Dr Vishwanathan K V denied the allegations, stating that no emergency procedures were cancelled for this reason and that only one minor surgery was recently postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Haris, however, stood by his claims, saying his concerns were driven by the condition of patients waiting months for surgery. “The waiting list now stretches till August. Some patients are forced to buy surgical equipment on their own. If speaking the truth leads to my isolation, so be it,” he said, adding that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Dr P K Jabbar, said no serious issues had been officially brought to his attention. He denied receiving any purchase order and noted that Dr Haris had not submitted a formal complaint to him. Echoing the health minister’s stance, Dr Jabbar said all aspects of the matter must be properly investigated.