Kozhikode: Korapuzha bridge in the Ramanattukara – Vengalam reach on the national highway has been opened for the public. The National Highways Authority stated that the 28.7 kilometres stretch of national highway in the district would be opened for traffic by the end of this month, as promised before. Although the six-lane highway is already open, some minor works are yet to be completed.

The bridge connects Korapuzha, Purakkatiri, Mambuzha and Arapuzha on the national highway. Besides, the 45-metre overpass covers Vengeri and Malaparambu. 14 tunnels and six flyovers have been built in the 28 kilometres stretch of highway. Meanwhile, the construction of the 6-metre-long sewage system near Haritha Nagar at Chevaramabalam is underway.

After the construction of the roads is completed by the end of this month, minor works like painting, road marking and installing facilities for pedestrians at the exit-entry point will resume. Speed breakers are installed at four spots in Vengeri overpass junction where the most number of roads merge in the highway. Malayala Manorama had recently reported that this area is prone to accidents and suggested installing speed breakers. The speed breakers were installed following the news article.