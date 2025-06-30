Seethathodu: Forest officials captured a slender Loris trapped inside a house and released it into the jungle. Members of the Ranni Rapid Action Team rescued the slender loris trapped inside the house of Siju Kamalan of Chiraparambil house at Kariyilappara in Thonnikkadavu.

The Slender Loris, which belongs to the ape family, is very small in size. It ventures out of the forest in search of food at night. During the daytime, it usually takes cover in darkened places.

It often lives on trees. Round eyes, thin hands and legs, furry body, a protruding nose and white skin colour are among the features of the animal. An omnivore, it often feeds on leaves, fruits and some kind of reptiles.

It was a Rapid Action Force team comprising forest officer PK Ramesh, BFO Maneeshmon, and MS Firoz Khan that rescued the Slender Loris and freed it in the jungle.

