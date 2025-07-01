Around 500 families in Varkala rely upon a 1.5-km-long road for access. They cannot drive or walk along this road smoothly. It is riddled with large potholes filled with muddy water during rains. There are added challenges; scattered metal pieces, dust, and loose stones that make it unsafe for use. The bigger issue is that they cannot get the road repaired, not because of fund shortage, but they face an objection from the Southern Railway.

The Good Shed Road near the Varkala railway station has remained in a dilapidated state for over three years. Despite a state-sanctioned allocation of ₹50 lakh for its reconstruction, the road remains untouched as Southern Railway, which owns the property, continues to deny permission, citing safety regulations.

The road, which is three to five metres wide, runs parallel to the tracks near Platform 3 of the Varkala railway station and connects Sivagiri Junction (Mattanmood) on the Varkala-Parippally State Highway, just 250 metres from the entry point to the Sivagiri pilgrimage site. Originally built to facilitate goods transport to a now-defunct shed, it gradually evolved into a vital access route for the residents of Chaluvila, Kallamkonam, and Cherumkunnam—Wards 11, 12, and 13 of the Varkala Municipality. The road also lacks footpaths and drainage facilities.

Although the road lies as close as 5 metres to the railway line at a few points, most stretches fall between 15 and 50 metres away. Still, the Railways has repeatedly denied No Objection Certificate (NoC) requests, citing the 15-metre-wide “safety zone” mandated by Railway Board guidelines. A Railways spokesperson told Onmanorama that the NoC cannot be granted due to safety concerns. However, locals argue that the road was resurfaced with Railway permission in 2016 and blame the officials who handle the division.

“If the road is left unrepaired and becomes completely unusable, it would be like erecting a wall along one side of the locality, cutting off access entirely,” says Subash P, a local resident. “If this road becomes completely unusable, residents will lose access to the western side of the station, where key facilities like the bus stand and coastal roads are located. Currently, we just need to cross the railway gate to reach the other side, but without this road, travel distances will increase significantly,” he added.

Municipal authorities, local residents, and elected representatives are also pressing for urgent repairs. “The road has existed for more than 100 years and is essential for daily commuters, including students, office-goers, and Sivagiri pilgrims,” said Varkala MLA V Joy, who led the move to secure ₹50 lakh in the 2025–26 state budget for its maintenance. “Three years ago, we renovated the nearby Punnamood–Madhava Medicals Road, which is also on Railway land, without facing such obstacles,” Joy said. “Now, despite the pressing needs of the locals and recurring waterlogging, the Railways remain unmoved,” he added.

Cherumkunnam councillor S Pradeep noted that the Varkala Municipal Council had unanimously supported the road’s reconstruction, recognising its importance as a connection point between various wards and the main railway station. “We have passed multiple resolutions and forwarded the matter to the state government, which is ready with the funds,” said Pradeep.

“The main issue is during the Sivagiri pilgrimage season,” said municipality assistant engineer Resmi M T. “We fill the bigger potholes with concrete as a temporary fix to handle the heavy traffic. But these repairs don’t last, especially when it rains. The dust becomes a major problem, too. By the next season, the road is damaged again, and we end up doing the same patchwork.”

A billboard highlighting the need for road repairs. Photo: Special arrangements.

Waterlogging remains a persistent problem. “Even a single spell of rain makes the road impassable,” MLA Joy said. "Ironically, the Railways allowed a Water Authority pipeline along the same road to be repaired recently—only after water supply to the railway station was disrupted. It highlights what we see as selective intervention,” the MLA added.

Residents say the Railways are mainly concerned about water entering the tracks and the risk of vehicles or livestock straying onto the line. “Meanwhile, several accidents have occurred here due to the road’s condition, though fortunately without casualties or serious injuries,” said Subash.

The absence of a foot overbridge further adds to their woes, forcing residents to rely entirely on this deteriorating road for crossing. Traffic congestion is worsened by visitors to Platform 3 who park their vehicles along the narrow stretch, as the official railway parking area is located at the main entrance and is limited in capacity. The situation becomes even more difficult when the railway gate is closed during train movements.

The Forum of Residence Associations Varkala (FRAV), a collective of 25 local residents’ groups, has submitted multiple petitions to the authorities, but with little effect. Frustrated, residents are now planning protest measures. Meanwhile, the Varkala railway station is undergoing a ₹123.36-crore redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme—with no relief in sight for Good Shed Road.

A proposed bypass connecting the railway station to Sivagiri Road offers some hope. Land has been acquired from 109 families and is expected to ease access. However, Joy noted that it won’t benefit at least 70 families who depend directly on Good Shed Road. “The Railways must consider the realities on the ground. Without action, we are isolating an entire community,” Joy said.