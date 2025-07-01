Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday dismissed reports of funding cuts to the public health sector after a political row erupted over Haris Chirackal's revelations about a shortage of surgical equipment and delays in procedures at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

“Not a single rupee has been cut from hospital- or patient-related expenditure,” Balagopal said in a Facebook post, adding that treasury restrictions usually do not apply to health spending.

The opposition Congress-led UDF strongly criticised the Health Department after Dr Haris, Head of the Urology Department, flagged shortages of essential medical equipment and delays in surgeries. The UDF also announced plans to appoint a commission to study the health sector and organise a conclave. “The health system in Kerala is on ventilator support,” Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan alleged.

Dismissing the reports of funding cuts as “completely baseless,” Balagopal said that for the 2024–25 financial year, ₹9,667 crore was allocated to the health sector, but the sanctioned amount rose to ₹9,994 crore, or 103 per cent of the original allocation.

In areas where the budget fell short, additional authorisations were provided, he added.

For the current fiscal, ₹10,432 crore has been earmarked for health, with ₹2,504 crore — nearly a quarter — already released in the first three months.

Balagopal also outlined the government’s track record since 2021. That year, ₹8,266 crore was initially allocated to the health sector, but final spending rose to ₹11,361 crore to meet pandemic-related expenses — 137 per cent of the allocation.

In 2022–23, ₹9,675 crore was spent against an allocation of ₹9,425 crore, while in 2023–24, ₹9,014 crore was spent out of ₹9,430 crore — 96 per cent of the total. The remaining four per cent, Balagopal clarified, was for non-essential components like building construction.

Since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government returned to power, 770 new posts have been created in the health sector, he added, along with the introduction of modern treatment options such as robotic surgery and paediatric gastroenterology.

The controversy erupted after Dr Chirackal posted on Facebook about the shortage of essential medical equipment, which he said had led to the postponement of surgeries. He alleged that repeated assurances from authorities had failed to resolve the issue, leaving patients in severe pain waiting for timely treatment.

He also said he was under immense mental stress, unable to fulfil his responsibilities to patients who depend on government hospitals.

Director of Medical Education Dr Vishwanathan K later called Dr Chiracckal’s remarks “misleading and an emotional outburst”.

However, Health Minister Veena George refrained from criticising Chirackal, describing him as a “hardworking and trustworthy doctor”. She acknowledged systemic issues in the healthcare sector and assured that his concerns would be examined thoroughly.