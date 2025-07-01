Malappuram: In a tragic turn of events, a man died shortly after his father passed away at a hospital in Erumamunda on Tuesday. The deceased are Puthenpurackal Thomas (78) and his son, Tens Thomas (48), residents near the Erumamunda Village Office in Chungathara here.

Thomas, who had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past seven months, was rushed to a private hospital around 11 am on Tuesday after his condition worsened. He passed away shortly after admission. According to hospital authorities, he collapsed and breathed his last.

Upon hearing the news, Tens, who had been out for tapping work, reached the hospital. While preparing to transfer his father’s body to another hospital in Chungathara for official confirmation of death, he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died en route. Both bodies were later taken to the Chungathara hospital for formal procedures.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Eliyamma. Tens, only son of Thomas and Eliyamma is survived by his wife, Nisha, and their three children- Abhishek, Ajith, and Ayan.

Final tributes to both father and son will be paid at noon on Wednesday at their residence, followed by burial at St. Alphonsa Church, Muttiyel.