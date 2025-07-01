Munnar: A man died after the jeep he was travelling in rolled into a tea estate while reversing near a resort in Pothamedu, Munnar, on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Prakashan (58), a member of a tourist group from Chennai.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am as the jeep was preparing to begin a sightseeing trip. According to reports, the vehicle lost control during a reverse manoeuvre and plunged nearly 50 feet into a tea plantation. Prakashan, who was trapped under the vehicle, sustained critical injuries and succumbed despite rescue efforts.

The other injured passengers were rushed to Munnar High Range Hospital. Two families from Chennai had arrived in Munnar the previous day and were staying at a private resort. The accident occurred just as they set out for a day of sightseeing.

Local residents and tea estate workers were quick to launch a rescue operation and assist in transporting the victims to the hospital. Those with serious injuries were later shifted to Tamil Nadu for advanced treatment.

The jeep was severely damaged in the crash. The Munnar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.