Thrissur: A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a parked Taurus lorry on the Mannuthy–Vadakkanchery National Highway on Monday evening. The deceased, Arjun from Ramavarmapuram, was working as a temporary employee at the Peechi Dam hydroelectric power station.

The accident occurred around 6 pm near Don Bosco School, Mullakkara, on the Thrissur-bound lane. The Taurus lorry had reportedly been parked due to a tyre puncture when the motorcycle struck it from behind. Arjun's helmet flung off in the impact of the crash.

The crash took place during heavy rainfall. The body has been kept at Ashwini Hospital. The Mannuthy Highway Police and the National Highway Recovery Wing arrived at the spot and initiated necessary procedures.