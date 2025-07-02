Alappuzha: A 28-year-old woman was murdered by her father at their residence in Omanapuzha here on Tuesday night. The deceased, Angel Jasmine, was working as a nurse at Providence Hospital, Thumboli. Her father, Francis alias Josemon (53), strangled her to death after he returned from work, said police.

Angel had been staying with her parents for the past four to five months after separating from her husband, Manu, a native of Thumboli, whom she married three years ago. According to the Mannanchery police, she often had conflicts at home.

“She used to assault her grandfather and father physically. On Tuesday night, she attacked her grandfather after he told her to come inside. Francis, who came home from work, was upset by the whole situation,” police told Onmanorama.

“She was found lying motionless on the bed on Wednesday morning. Cops grew suspicious after noticing marks on her neck. Her father confessed to the crime later,” said PP Sangheetha, member of the Mararikulam South Panchayat.

The Mannanchery police initially registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (unnatural death). However, the inquest conducted by the RDO raised doubts, leading police to confront her father. He later arrived at the station with relatives and confessed to the murder. Jasmine's body was taken for post-mortem at Vandanam Government Medical College Hospital.

Josemon works as an autorickshaw driver and security guard at an HDFC Bank. He is currently in custody. The case is under further investigation and the section will be revised accordingly.