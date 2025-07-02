Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday criticised what he called "efforts to exaggerate a small issue into a major controversy about Kerala’s public health sector".

“During COVID-19, the entire world praised Kerala’s public health sector. Yet, when a tiny problem surfaces somewhere, it gets sensationalised and protests follow. It is truly a unique mentality to do so,” Govindan said.

He said that while even the United States was left “stunned” in the face of the pandemic, Kerala responded efficiently. “The UDF wants to claim that Kerala’s public health sector is completely damaged. This is what VD Satheesan likes to do as well,” he added.

Govindan also slammed the media, saying they are eager to discredit the state at any given opportunity.

His remarks came after Dr Chirackal publicly highlighted a shortage of critical medical equipment, which, according to him, had forced the postponement of surgeries at the hospital.