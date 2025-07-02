Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Registrar Dr. KS Anil Kumar has been suspended from service pending disciplinary proceedings for allegedly creating discord during a function attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Kunnummal took action against the Registrar after confirming misconduct during the Governor’s event and a violation of service rules.

In the suspension order, the Vice Chancellor noted that the Registrar denied permission for the programme while the Governor was already on stage and stated that the official’s actions were prejudicial to the interests of the University.

Responding to the suspension order, Anil Kumar declared that he will approach the court. Meanwhile, syndicate members of left wing parties condemned the VC's action against the Registrar.

The All Kerala Private College Teachers' Association (AKPCTA) protested against the suspension, calling it unjust. In a joint statement, State President A Nishant and General Secretary Dr Bijukumar K alleged that the Vice Chancellor is acting with a Sangh Parivar agenda and demanded his removal.

The incident leading to the suspension occurred on June 25 at the University’s Senate Hall. SFI activists had staged a protest over the display of a 'Bharat Mata' image during a function organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declaration. Following the protest, the Registrar sent an email to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi, the organisers, denying permission to use the Senate Hall for the event. However, by then, the Governor had already arrived and participated in the programme.

A garlanded portrait of an ornamented 'Bharat Mata' holding a saffron pennant was seen at the private event. Governor Arlekar paid floral tributes before the 'Bharatamba' image and released a book on 'Emergency-era Atrocities'. He also honoured freedom fighters from the Emergency period during the event.

While cancelling the programme, the Registrar argued that religious symbols were used, which violated university norms.

With Anil Kumar under suspension, Joint Registrar P. Harikumar will serve as Acting Registrar until further notice.