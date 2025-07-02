Kanhangad: Sinasha, a rising star in the world of literature, has now proved her brilliance in academics too by securing a perfect score of 1200 out of 1200 in the Higher Secondary Examinations following a revaluation.

A student of Balla East Government Higher Secondary School, Sinasha, had expected full marks when the results were first announced. However, to her surprise, she fell short by six marks in English. Believing there had been an error, she applied for revaluation. The revised results confirmed what she had anticipated: full marks in English. It has also brought her total to the maximum possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already a name to reckon with in literary circles, Sinasha has published 15 books in English and Malayalam and has received over 35 awards. These include the Ujjwala Balyam Award from the State Government, the Goals Award from the Commonwealth Society, the N N Kakkad Award, the Bheema Bala Sahitya Award, the PVK Kadamberi Award, the Kolkata Malayali Samajam Thunjan Smaraka Award, the ONV Award from the Child Welfare Committee and the Punalur Balan Poetry Award, among others.

At the Kerala State School Youth Festival, Sinasha has consistently won an A-grade in poetry for three consecutive years and an A-grade in story writing for two years. She is also a recipient of the gold medal awarded by Malayala Manorama at the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her poems, short stories and articles have been published in numerous publications. Sinasha is now preparing to pursue her undergraduate studies in English. She is the daughter of A. Sreekumar, a teacher at the Government UP School in Kasaragod and Smitha Sreekumar.