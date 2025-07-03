Thiruvananthapuram: Amid stiffened protest by SFI, Ciza Thomas will return to Kerala University as the Vice-Chancellor. She will take over the temporary charge in place of Mohanan Kunnummal, who has gone abroad on an official week-long foreign jaunt.

Ciza Thomas told Manorama Online that she doesn't need any prior notice as she was taking charge for four or five days. She said she would act according to what the Governor, who is the Chancellor of Universities, says. "I have received the order to take charge," she said.

"I have not asked for security. The Raj Bhavan will take decisions on such matters. I expect to receive instructions from the Raj Bhavan before assuming charge," she said.

Amid the controversy regarding the suspension of Registrar KS Anilkumar, Governor Rajendra Arekar late yesterday evening gave the interim charge of Vice Chancellor to Ciza Thomas, who is currently VC of the Digital University. She will have the additional charge till July 8.

Ciza Thomas became a thorn in the side of the government after she assumed the post of Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University at the instruction of former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The LDF government had withheld her pension benefits, which were granted only recently after prolonged legal battles.