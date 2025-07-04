The Communist Party in Kerala has a bigger issue with Governor Rajendra Arlekar's use of 'Bharathamba' portrait in official functions. Besides calling it saffronisation and unconstitutional, the CPM has reignited the concerns raised by Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan when a mural depicting a map of an ancient Indian civilisation was displayed in the new Parliament building.

The mural which advocated the concept of 'Akhand Bharat' (Undivided India) stoked a controversy as it drew sharp reactions from leaders of neighbouring countries. In an article in CPM's mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani', the party state secretary M V Govindan echoes similar sentiments over misrepresentation of India's map.

"A woman draped in a saffron saree cannot symbolise Bharat Mata. Also, the map in that picture is of RSS-endorsed 'Akhand Bharat'. Raj Bhawan has committed a grave mistake by erroneously depicting India's map. If the countries shown in that map cause a stir saying that India has laid claim to their territory, the Governor will be culpable before the nation. Let's remember the furore raised by Nepal, Bangladesh and others when the mural showing ancient Maurya empire was displayed in the new Parliament building," Govindan wrote in the article.

Akhand Bharat concept propounded by the RSS celebrates Undivided India extending over present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. Prahlad Joshi, then Parliamentary Affairs Minister, posted a picture of the mural on X and wrote "The resolve is clear - Akhand Bharat". Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai had said that the controversial mural of ‘Akhand Bharat’ has the potential of further aggravating the trust deficit already vitiating the bilateral relations between most of the immediate neighbours of India.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who was then Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, expressed shock over Joshi's tweet and said it perpetrated a revisionist and expansionist mindset. Bangladesh also approached the Ministry of External Affairs, India seeking an official explanation over the mural. Dhaka Tribune quoted Bangladesh then State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md. Shahriar Alam saying that Indian authorities told Bangladesh that the mural was installed to show the extent of Emperor Ashoka's kingdom and the humandevelopment-oriented governance.

The CPM has unleashed terse statements against Arlekar especially after LDF Ministers P Prasad and V Sivankutty walked out of functions attended by Governor in protest against use of 'Bharat Mata' portrait. The CPM has mostly pitched the criticism around the Constitution saying that Arlekar exhibited unconstitutional practices with his adamant demand for placing 'Bharat Mata' portrait in official functions. The CPM-led state government even sent a reminder to Raj Bhavan stressing the need to uphold only national symbols during official and ceremonial events. CPM Kerala party chief has now added a new dimension to the row by drawing a parallel to the controversial mural displayed in the new parliament building.

CPM has always steadfastly objected to Akhand Bharat concept. In 2022, CPM then General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, called the concept a way of spreading poison, hate and violence in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment that India will again become 'Akhand Bharat' in 15 years.