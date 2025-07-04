Fire destroys medical store godown in Aloor, losses estimated at ₹1 cr
Mail This Article
×
A massive fire broke out at the godown of Thomson Medicals in Kombodinjamakkal, Aloor, Thrissur, around 9 pm on Friday. The warehouse mainly stocked poultry vaccines and medicines, all of which were completely gutted in the blaze.
Fire and rescue teams from Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda, and Mala rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control before they could spread further.
According to preliminary findings, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Initial estimates suggest the fire caused damage worth nearly ₹1 crore.
No casualties have been reported so far, and further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.