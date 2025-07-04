Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly to the US on Saturday morning. Manorama News reported that the CM has planned a 10-day trip to the US for a medical review at the Mayo Clinic.

He will depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and travel to the US via Dubai. His wife, Kamala, is also expected to accompany him on the journey. Earlier, he underwent treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US in 2018 and 2022.

It is learnt that the CM postponed the medical review due to the Nilambur bypoll. The Chief Minister’s Office is expected to issue a detailed statement regarding the US trip.