Kottayam: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bindu, who lost her life in the building collapse at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, and said she shares the grief of the bereaved family.

"The grief of her family is my own as well. I join in their sorrow and offer my heartfelt condolences," the minister said in a Facebook post.

The minister added that the government offers full support to her family. "The government will stand by dear Bindu’s family during this difficult time," she said.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that Bindu died from internal injuries sustained when heavy objects fell on her body.

Her body was handed over to her relatives on Friday morning following the autopsy, and her last rites were performed at her residence.