Idukki: A car travelling from Tamil Nadu caught fire near Thodupuzha on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 11 am at Thottunkara on the Thodupuzha–Moolamattom route.

Passengers noticed smoke coming from the front of the car while it was in motion and quickly exited the vehicle. Moments later, it was engulfed in flames.

The fire spread rapidly, leaving the car completely charred. Fire and rescue personnel from Thodupuzha arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported in the incident.