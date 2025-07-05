Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday took a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that even the CM does not trust Kerala’s government hospitals since he is travelling to the US for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister flew to the US for follow-up medical check-ups as part of his ongoing treatment. His office had earlier said he is expected to be away for around ten days but did not share further details. He had previously travelled to the US for treatment in 2022.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar wrote: “…the same CM who claims Kerala is No.1 in healthcare used public funds to fly to America for his own treatment. Even Pinarayi Vijayan doesn’t trust Kerala’s government hospitals!”

The BJP leader alleged that the much-publicised Kerala healthcare model was being exposed as a “hollow façade” pointing to medicine shortages, medical negligence, staff scarcity, and poor infrastructure as daily realities. “Even doctors are speaking out, revealing the system’s deep failures,” he added.

Chandrasekhar further accused the state government of making “grand healthcare announcements” only to “slash” funds during implementation and claimed the Left administration has “bled Kerala’s healthcare sector dry.”