Kozhikode: Muhammadali, a native of Vengara in Malappuram who earlier confessed to a murder committed in 1986, has now made another startling revelation. According to his latest statement, he was involved in a second killing—this time in 1989 at Vellayil Beach in Kozhikode.

Police have confirmed that a case matching Muhammadali’s latest confession was indeed registered at the Nadakkavu police station on September 24, 1989. The following day, Malayala Manorama published a report about the recovery of an unidentified male body near the beach. A special investigation squad, led by Town Assistant Commissioner TK Ashraf, has taken up the probe.

In June this year, Muhammadali appeared at the Vengara police station to confess that, at the age of 14, he had pushed a man into a waterbody in Koodaranji, Kozhikode, in 1986. He later learned that the man had drowned. The Thiruvambady police verified this account by locating the crime scene and corroborating several details, although the victim’s identity remains unknown. It was during this confession that he also mentioned his involvement in a second murder.

Police are still assessing whether Muhammadali may be suffering from mental health issues. However, the consistency of his statements with real case details has left investigators intrigued.

Revelation about second murder

According to him, after the 1986 incident in Koodaranji, he moved to Kozhikode and began working in various restaurants. During this period, he lived under the alias "Antony." One day, a man allegedly snatched money from him. Later, his friend—known by the name Ganja Babu—informed him that the same man was seen loitering near Vellayil Beach.

“We went to the spot and confronted him,” Muhammadali said in his statement. “A fight broke out. Babu struck him down and pressed his head into the sand. I held his legs. Once we were sure he was dead, we divided the money and parted ways. I never saw Babu again. I don’t know the man who was killed either.”

Incidentally, this description aligns with the news report published in Malayala Manorama on September 25, 1989, which detailed the recovery of an unidentified body from Vellayil Beach.

A puzzle for police

Now, the man claiming responsibility for two murders stands before the police—yet insists he does not know the identities of either victim.

Both deaths were reported in newspapers as cases involving unidentified bodies. These are cold cases, with the first dating back 39 years and the second 36 years.