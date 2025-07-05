Kozhikode: The Vengara police station in Malappuram witnessed an unusual incident recently—a man arrived and confessed to a murder he had committed 39 years ago, when he was just 14 years old. The man, Muhammadali (54), unburdened himself of a secret he had carried for decades by revealing everything to the police. However, his confession presented a new challenge for investigators: who was the victim?

According to the statement given by Muhammadali, he had killed a youth whose body was found in a canal in Koodaranji in 1986. Based on his statement, the Thiruvambady police traced crime file number 116/86 from old records and reopened the investigation.

Muhammadali approached the Vengara police station on June 5 this year to confess his role in the death of the unidentified youth in Koodaranji, Kozhikode district. He explained that the recent death of his elder son and an accident involving his younger son had triggered intense remorse over the murder he committed as a teenager. He also took police to the location in Koodaranji where he claimed the crime had occurred.

The murder took place in late November 1986. At the time, Muhammadali was working as a labourer on a plot owned by a man named Devassy in Koodaranji, when an unidentified youth allegedly tried to attack him. Muhammadali said he resisted the attempt and kicked the youth into a nearby canal. He fled the scene and learned of the youth’s drowning only two days later.

After the body was discovered, police filed a case of natural death, as local residents reported that the deceased was known to have epilepsy. The victim remained unidentified, as no relatives came forward to claim the body. The police eventually closed the case and disposed of the body as that of an unidentified person.

Following Muhammadali’s confession, police registered a case against him and took him into custody.

A team led by Thiruvambady Circle Inspector of Police K. Prajeesh is now examining old files at the RDO (Revenue Divisional Office) and archived newspaper reports to identify the deceased. Locals speculated that the victim might have been a native of Iritty or Palakkad. So far, the only clue investigators have found is a brief news report published in the Malayala Manorama newspaper on December 5, 1986. The report, titled “Body Found,” stated: “Koodaranji: The body of a youth was found in a small canal in the paddy field behind the Mission Hospital. The youth appeared to be around 20 years old.”

Now, the police have to begin a fresh probe based on this limited information.