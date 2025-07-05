An Indian rock python, which landed on the Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep following an accidental voyage on board a cargo ship from Kozhikode, and caused quite a stir in a snake-free place, is finally home. The python arrived in Kochi, enclosed in a specially designed cage in an air-conditioned chamber, on board the M.V. Corals ship on June 27. Kerala forest department authorities received the python and released it into its natural habitat in the Kodanad forest range. It was for the first time ever Lakshadweep forest authorities transported a python from the island.



The snake's adventure began with a wooden cargo vessel headed to Lakshadweep in November 2024. As the men unloaded the cargo, they noticed that they had carried with the containers, a python from Kozhikode which had slithered its way to the vessel. They were kind enough not to harm the reptile but a startled worker hurled the snake into the water. It swam ashore, and for the next few months, islanders would repeat strange sightings of a reptile-like creature. In a place where snakes are unheard of, the python enjoyed an exotic status even as it triggered alarm. The mission was on for Abdul Raheem, Range Forest Officer, Lakshadweep and his team.

Known as a sit-and-wait predator, the python made itself comfortable on the island. It had found a permanent shelter underneath an abandoned washing machine in a home. Occasionally, it went out to hunt, and frantic calls reached the authorities. The snake was hard to find; as it hid in safe havens near the jetty, houses and other places. Two-wheeler riders spotted the tail portion at night as it made its way across the road.

"He played hide-and-seek with us for the last few months. We would go to places with cage to rescue the snake but it was good at hiding. It would pop-up at one place and then go hiding for 1-2 months. Then again, the snake would be spotted and we would receive calls," said Raheem. Finally, on June 17, after a heavy meal, the python ran out of luck. As the snake returned to the hiding place under the washing machine at night, people rang up the forest authorities. Then began another challenge. On an island with no snakes, there had never been a need for snake catchers or related equipment.

"We had to improvise using a pipe and a jute bag. It was slow to move after it consumed a prey and we could rescue it safely. Initially we kept it in our office in a cage. Since there was no natural habitat to release the snake, we got in touch with the Kerala forest department and arrangements were made for the safe transport of python to Kochi," Raheem said.

Workers were summoned to design and construct a special cage using GI pipe, measuring 0.5m long, 30cm high, and 30cm wide. A welded mesh was added and the python was ready for the voyage to Kochi. As it waited for final clearance, a huge crowd gathered in the Forest office to catch a glimpse of the python, which had triggered mixed feelings of fear and excitement among the islanders. In captivity, the python was in no mood to eat. There was a generous supply of chickens, but the python didn't bother even to touch them. "In my 33 years of service on different islands, it is for the first time we undertook a transport mission for python," said Raheem.

In his letter to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala, Rajthilak S, CWW, Lakshadweep wrote that the department lacks proper rescue infrastructure as such incidents are extremely rare on the island. "Lakshadweep islands do not possess any natural wild forest areas suitable for the release or rehabilitation of such wildlife species and lacks trained personnel to safely manage and care for rescued reptile," the letter said. The Deputy Range Officer, Mekkappala forest station, was authorised to receive the python at the port. After a medical assessment, the snake was released to the forest.