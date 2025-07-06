Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ruled that teachers have no right to physically punish students, firmly rejecting the idea that beating children is necessary for discipline or behavioural improvement.

Justice C Jayachandran, delivering the judgment, clarified that while the court does not endorse corporal punishment in any form, such acts by teachers do not automatically amount to criminal offences. The court observed that minor disciplinary actions—even if ill-advised—cannot be classified as criminal conduct unless they stem from malice or cause serious harm.

The observations came as the court quashed two criminal cases against school teachers. One case involved a teacher in Baheri who allegedly caned a nine-year-old student for failing a dictation test. The other concerned a teacher in Kodungalloor who reportedly beat a six-year-old for lack of concentration in class.

However, the court declined to quash a third case against a temporary teacher accused of hitting a nine-year-old girl with a PVC pipe during a dance rehearsal for the school’s annual day. While the court dismissed serious charges, such as assault with a weapon, it directed police to file a fresh chargesheet based on the facts.

In its judgment, the court reviewed multiple legal frameworks, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The court emphasised the need to consider the teacher’s intent. At the same time, it urged teachers to act with greater care and sensitivity, given the tender age of students.

An amicus curiae was also appointed to assist the court. While the government argued that corporal punishment violates Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the court held that this section does not apply to teachers or school settings.