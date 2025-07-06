Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University Syndicate on Sunday passed a resolution to reinstate suspended Registrar KS Anil Kumar, despite opposition from Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas.

University authorities told Onmanorama that Anil Kumar has assumed charge after the syndicate issued an order revoking his suspension and communicated it to him.

The move comes amid a heated standoff between the VC and a group of left-aligned syndicate members. While VC Ciza Thomas maintained that the meeting had been dissolved without discussing the resolution, and warned any such decision would be invalid, the syndicate members argued that under the Kerala University Statute 1997, they had the authority to proceed. Senior member PM Radhamani chaired the session after the VC and two others staged a walkout, and the majority voted to cancel the suspension.

The suspension itself was issued on July 3 by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal for allegedly disrespecting Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. It followed a controversy where Anil Kumar reportedly cancelled permission for an event attended by the Governor after protests over the display of a Bharat Mata image.

The Kerala High Court, which had earlier asked the syndicate to state its position, is scheduled to hear the case on Monday. Meanwhile, the syndicate has also formed a three-member panel to conduct an inquiry into the incident that led to the registrar’s suspension.