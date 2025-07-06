Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 383 people are currently on the Nipah virus contact list in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said in a high-level review meeting on Sunday.

Among them, 241 are contacts of the confirmed Nipah case in Malappuram district, while 142 are linked to the patient identified in Palakkad district. Additionally, 94 contacts are under observation in Kozhikode and two in Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve people are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, including five in intensive care. In Palakkad, four people are in isolation wards.

The meeting discussed strengthening home visits, fever surveillance, and providing psychological support to those in isolation. In anticipation of more patients, additional ICU and isolation facilities have been arranged across affected districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, NHM State Mission Director, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers and representatives from various departments.