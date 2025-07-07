The Kerala University is embroiled in a political storm with two registrars now in office. What began as a protest over a ‘Bharat Mata’ portrait at a Governor-attended event has spiralled into a full-blown power tussle between the Vice Chancellor’s office and the University Syndicate. While the registrar reinstated by the Syndicate reported back to work on Monday, the VC-in-charge appointed a new registrar in his place, setting aside the decision of the Syndicate.

Fresh twist

Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas on Monday appointed Mini Dijo Kappen (Director, Planning & Development) as the temporary registrar of Kerala University. This came even as KS Anil Kumar, who had been suspended earlier, returned to office following the University Syndicate’s decision to revoke his suspension.

What sparked the controversy?

On June 25, during a seminar at Kerala University’s Senate Hall attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a ‘Bharat Mata' portrait featuring a saffron flag was displayed on stage. The image drew objections from student groups like SFI and KSU, who claimed it was a religious symbol unsuited for a secular academic setting.

Registrar KS Anil Kumar revoked the event’s permission while the Governor was still on stage, citing a violation of University regulations. His action led to friction with the Governor's office and set off a chain of institutional backlash.

What happened next?

On July 2, Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Anil Kumar, accusing him of misconduct and disrespecting the Governor. In his report to the Syndicate, the VC noted that the act of the Registrar was tantamount to wilful disobedience, insubordination and dereliction of duty, warranting disciplinary action. Kumar challenged the suspension in the Kerala High Court. The court declined to stay the suspension but asked the university to respond to the charges.

Syndicate vs VC: Who has authority?

The University Syndicate met on July 6 in a special session and passed a resolution to revoke Anil Kumar’s suspension. An order was also issued, citing that only the Syndicate is authorised to appoint or remove the registrar under University Act 12(1). The Left-aligned Syndicate members also cited sections 10(13) and 10(14) to drive home the point that although the VC can exercise powers during an emergency in the absence of a Syndicate, this power is subject to conditions. Section 10(14) says that the VC can appoint, suspend, dismiss or otherwise punish any member of the establishment of the University below the rank of Deputy Registrar subject to the provisions of the Statutes and the Ordinances.

Following the order issued by the Syndicate, Kumar returned to office soon after. However, Acting VC Ciza Thomas, who had assumed charge during Kunnummal’s absence due to an official foreign visit, dismissed the meeting as invalid. She argued that the agenda did not include the suspension issue and that the decision was made after she had dissolved the meeting. The Syndicate was convened later with a senior member chairing the session. Thomas maintains that Anil Kumar’s suspension still stands.

Thomas also suspended Joint Registrar P Hari Kumar for allegedly endorsing the Syndicate meeting held in her absence on Sunday. She had asked him to submit an explanation and the official minutes of the meeting by 9 am on Monday. However, Hari Kumar reportedly went on leave instead and sought an extension to file his response. The VC proceeded to issue a suspension order.

Current status and what’s at stake

The Syndicate has appointed a three-member panel to investigate the issue. The High Court was expected to weigh in on whether the VC acted within her powers or if the Syndicate’s authority prevails. However, Anil Kumar withdrew the plea before the High Court on Monday, challenging his suspension by the varsity's Vice Chancellor, following his reinstatement by the Syndicate.