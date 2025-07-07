Pathanamthitta: Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian’s remarks have landed the state’s health department in trouble. The minister on Monday said that it was a private hospital that saved his life. There are ministers who go to medical colleges for treatment, and one can go to any hospital for treatment, he added.

Cherian added that private hospitals have more advanced technology compared to government hospitals, Manorama Online reported.

The minister recalled his experience in a government hospital in 2019. “When I had dengue in 2019, I went to a government hospital. When there was a possibility of death during my treatment there, it was recommended that I be taken to Amrita Hospital,” he said.

Cherian said that one will get better treatment at a private hospital due to better technology. “Then you must go there,” he added.