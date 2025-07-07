Thiruvananthapuram: Relentless traffic congestion continues to plague the Thampanoor area, home to both the city’s central railway station and bus terminal, due to rampant illegal parking and deteriorating conditions of the road. The stretch between Model School Junction and Aristo Junction has become a commuter’s nightmare, with long-distance buses stopping abruptly and potholes hampering vehicle movement.

Navigating u-turn at Aristo Junction turns into traffic nightmare

One of the worst-hit spots is the Aristo Junction, where illegally parked vehicles block the U-turn, leaving motorists no choice but to reverse amidst oncoming traffic. Both small and large vehicles remain parked right at the curve, often bringing traffic to a standstill. That the Aristo junction is a convergence point for four busy roads , namely Model School Junction Road, New Theatre Road, Jaz Hotel Road and the Thampanoor Bakery Junction Road, makes the traffic snarls last for hours.

Haphazard halts by long-distance busesPrivate long-distance buses worsen the situation by stopping at will to pick up and drop off pass

, particularly along the stretch between Model School Junction and Aristo. These buses often disregard traffic signals, especially at Model School Junction and during night-time, they halt right in the middle of the road. Compounding the issue, vehicles of people arriving to see off passengers are also parked haphazardly on the road, obstructing movement in both directions.

Earlier, authorities had instructed that these bus services should operate from in front of Music College in Thycaud. Though the directive was briefly followed, the situation has since returned to its chaotic state.

Pothole deepens commuters’ troubles

Adding to the traffic mess is a large pothole that has formed near Aristo Junction, just a few metres from the Bakery stretch. Caused by an overflowing manhole during recent heavy rains, the pothole remains unrepaired weeks after its formation. Neither the Public Works Department nor any civic agency has stepped in to address the issue, despite the hazard it poses to thousands of daily commuters.