Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Tuesday declared a 'dies non' and said that employees participating in Wednesday’s national strike will have to forfeit a day’s salary.

"The period of unauthorised absence of an officer on account of participation in strike shall be treated as 'dies-non'," according to an order issued by the Chief Secretary. It added that the strike participants' salaries will be cut from the August payroll.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also stated that no leave would be granted to government employees and teachers on the day of the strike, except in specific circumstances, including personal or immediate family illness, examination requirements, maternity leave, or other unavoidable circumstances of a similar nature.

The government also warned that employees involved in violence or destruction of public property during the strike will be prosecuted. It also said that provisional recruits who remain absent without sanctioned leave on the day of the strike will be removed from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also directed the KSRTC and District Collectors to ensure that sufficient vehicles are operated to enable government employees to reach their workplaces. The district police chiefs are directed to ensure the safety of the staff and ensure that access to government offices or institutions is not blocked.

Earlier, the KSRTC management also announced a similar move, asking its employees to report for duty on Wednesday and warning of consequences if they participated in the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nationwide strike or 'Bharat Bandh' was called by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government."