Thiruvananthapuram: The management of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday declared 'dies non' and directed its employees to report for duty on Wednesday, despite a Bharat Bandh called by trade unions.

Dies Non entails that employees who fail to report will have to forfeit a day’s salary, which will be deducted from their July 2025 payroll, according to a circular from the KSRTC. The management has also declared that all KSRTC services will function as normal and has asked employees to report for duty.

Additionally, officers will not be permitted to leave the office premises on Wednesday, and at least one officer must remain present throughout the day. No leave will be granted to any employee unless supported by a medical certificate issued by a Medical Officer of the rank of Civil Surgeon or above, the circular said. Moreover, it has strictly directed that the attendance details at the chief office, unit, or workshop level on the strike day must be submitted to the Executive Director (Vigilance) by 3 pm the same day.

The corporation has also directed unit authorities to ensure that canteens operate without interruption until July 9 and failure to do so will lead to license cancellation and blacklisting. However, it has allowed employees responsible for office keys who are participating in the strike to hand them over to the concerned authority.

Earlier, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that all KSRTC services would operate as usual on Wednesday despite the strike call by trade unions, including those affiliated with the Left. His statement drew fresh criticism from several ministers, including LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan.

However, KSRTC employees said that they would participate in the nationwide strike. CPM-affiliated CITU has said it has already given a notice to strike to the Corporation.

The nationwide strike or 'Bharat Bandh' was called by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government."