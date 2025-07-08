Kochi: A fire broke out at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) bottling plant in Kochi on Tuesday evening. The blaze originated inside the plant's central warehousing unit, according to the fire force.

A leak inside the pipeline within the unit caused the fire, said an official at the Thrippunithura Fire Force. He said that two units have been sent to contain the blaze.

Officials have begun evacuating residents from the Ayyankuzhi area near the BPCL plant. While no casualties have been reported so far, some residents experienced dizziness due to the thick smoke that spread across the locality.

Meanwhile, an officer from the Ambalamedu Police Station said that the fire has been brought under control.