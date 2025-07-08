Niranam: Kolarayar, a vital tributary of the Pampa river that was revived through people’s participation programmes and government funding, now faces ruin due to the absence of follow-up conservation measures.

Despite being allocated a token sum in this year’s state budget, the waterbody remains in disrepair with no adequate funds allocated for the purpose. A detailed proposal worth ₹1.77 crore submitted by the Irrigation Department is yet to receive approval. The 12-kilometre stretch, which opens from the Pampa river at Arakkal Muyappu in Kadapra panchayat to Areethodu at Poovanmelil Muyappu in Niranam panchayat, is now on the brink of a death.

Restoration efforts for Kolarayar began eight years ago, in association with the local community. The first phase was completed with ₹4.5 crore in government funds. However, no substantial conservation work has followed since then. As a result, the waterway is now clogged with water hyacinths, aquatic weeds, debris, and is infested with rats and otters. Though a restoration programme was devised, it has yet to be implemented.

The neglect has led to stagnation, with nearby residents complaining of foul odour and the looming threat of waterborne diseases. Many households are also facing drinking water shortages due to the polluted state of the river. Despite its crucial role in local agriculture and water security, neither Kadapra nor Niranam panchayats have earmarked funds for Kolarayar in their recent annual plans.

The waterbody, if restored, can be helpful in irrigating vast paddy fields in the region, including Niranathuthadam. Kolarayar serves as an essential source of water for sustaining agriculture in the panchayat. The local residents are now urging the government to act without delay.

Restoration plan

A detailed conservation project for Kolarayar was prepared under the direction of the Thiruvalla Taluk Development Committee, chaired by MLA Mathew T Thomas. Once 18 metres wide, Kolarayar has now shrunk to barely 8 to 10 metres in many sections. The proposal, prepared by the Irrigation Department, recommends dredging the channel to increase its depth, especially from Arakkal Muyappu to Puraykkalpadi and removing wild vegetation from both banks. With the water remaining stagnant, there are also complaints that the waterbody emits a foul odour.