Kalanjoor: In a daring rescue operation, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Forest Department in Konni captured a porcupine that had taken shelter in front of a shop along the state highway near Edathara. The incident happened around 9.30 am on Monday.

The porcupine, believed to have been injured after being hit by a vehicle, was found hiding in a corner in front of the shop. Anil Kumar, the Deputy Range Forest Officer at Pandam station, who happened to be nearby at the time, alerted the RRT. Although the team quickly arrived from Konni and attempted to capture the animal, it managed to escape.

The porcupine ran a long distance along the road before entering an open ground nearby. The RRT team pursued it and eventually trapped the animal. However, initial attempts to subdue it using a plastic sack proved unsuccessful. Amidst the chaos, Forest Officer Santhosh slipped and fell into a puddle of muddy water.

Despite the struggle, the team finally managed to bring the porcupine to the roadside and made another attempt to cage it. Due to the animal’s sharp quills, there were concerns it might lash out in self-defence. A larger sack was then brought in, and with the help of a passerby on a motorcycle, the team succeeded in safely placing the animal into the sack and transferring it into a cage.

The porcupine was taken to the Konni Veterinary Hospital for examination. As it was found to have only minor injuries, it was later released back into the wild in the Achenkovil forest area. Officials believe the animal may have wandered onto the road from the nearby Padam region.

The rescue operation was carried out by RRT members M S Salim, Ranjith and Sudheesh.