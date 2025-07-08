Kochi: Students of Ernakulam Government Girls' High School are being forced to wait outside classrooms, even on regular working days, as their school premises are allocated for Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations. Despite arriving on time, students, including those in Classes 10 and 12, are left with no choice but to wait in corridors or verandahs until exam candidates vacate the premises.

Parents pointed out that the school’s extended academic schedule this year is being disrupted regularly, with students often left without even a place to sit. The decision to conduct PSC exams during school hours shows little regard for students' learning needs, they argue

Classes at the Government Girls' High School begin at 9.05 am, with higher secondary sessions starting at 8.45 am. However, on exam days, students often have to wait for over 30 minutes before being allowed inside. Even the school auditorium has been allocated for PSC use, further shrinking available space for the students to wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTA representatives, exams were held on three separate days just last week. They warn that holding PSC exams during school hours is already affecting the academic rhythm and could have long-term consequences. With high school teachers deputed as invigilators, the first period, usually lasting 45 minutes, is nearly lost by the time teachers return to class around 9:30 am. Currently, there are around 258 students enrolled in classes 8, 9, and 10.

The disruption doesn’t end there. Students who arrive early for morning sports training are also made to wait outside the school gates until PSC exams begin. Access to the school premises is delayed, and co-curricular activities, once held regularly in the school, have now come to a standstill.

Security concerns loom large

Security is another pressing concern. As a girls-only institution, the unrestricted entry of PSC candidates who are strangers from outside raises safety questions. Candidates' vehicles, including two-wheelers, are being parked within the campus, and students are forced to navigate through traffic as the candidates leave. Up to 300 people arrive at the school from outside to attend the PSC examinations. Though classes are scheduled to begin at 9.05 am, students say the first bell rings only after the PSC exam ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academic concerns mount

Although the school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the SSLC exams in the 2024-25 academic year, the subject-wise performance of students was far from satisfactory. Though the parents had urged teachers to review and address this, no action has been taken so far. Concerns are now mounting that the disruptions caused by PSC exams on regular days will further deteriorate the quality of teaching and learning.

PTA President Sumi Joy and school managing committee chairperson PN Siju have expressed disappointment that, despite the Kochi Corporation renovating the school ground, non-academic and cultural activities remain suspended. A formal petition has been submitted to the Education Department, and complaints are being prepared for both the Education Minister and the Corporation's Standing Committee Chairperson.

Commenting on the issue, school principal V O Animma acknowledged the concern but pointed out the school’s limitations. "The school cannot oppose the conduct of PSC exams. However, discussions can be held with the PTA, including revising class hours, to find a way forward," she said