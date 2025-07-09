Pinangode: The people of the 12th and 13th wards in Vengappally panchayat, in Wayanad came together to hunt down the giant African snails after their homes and fields were invaded by the molluscs. The public hunting of the snails was led by the panchayat and the Krishi Bhavan. A meeting was convened at 9.30 am to discuss the course of action before splitting into groups to look for the snails.

The areas between Puzhakkal and high school were searched thoroughly as these places are infested by the giant African snails. Large number of snails were found attached on the walls of the buildings. More than 2000 snails were found in the search conducted until 2 pm. The snails were dumped into a huge cauldron and then covered with salt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The snails and their eggs would be terminated by morning while the shells would be burned. Meanwhile, the authorities said that the second phase of the public search will be conducted next week. Snails that weigh up to 350 grams were found by the search parties. Around 200 people including local residents, elected representatives, various NGOs, Kudumbasree workers, MGNREP workers, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and officials from the local agricultural research centre took part in the massive hunt for giant African snails.

Dangerous species

The authorities said that these giant snails feed on building blocks including the concrete proofing to get calcium. However, they generally chomp on leaves and tubers. The snails eat the leaves, completely destroying plantains, yams, papaya, coffee leaves and other tubers. Besides, the giant African snails spread many types of diseases among humans. A snail has a life expectancy of 5 - 7 years. Meanwhile, it could lay up to 1000 - 2000 eggs; among them 1000 eggs are likely to get hatched, further worsening the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snails invade Pinangode

The presence of the giant African snails was first found in Pinangode around two years ago. Later, they reproduced rapidly and invaded the village. The authorities assume that the snails may have reached the village through the saplings that were brought for cultivation. These snails may attach on the wheels of the vehicles and reach other places too. The snails thus reached would quickly multiply and invade an entire area. The local residents complaint that the snail menace wouldn’t have worsened had the authorities acted promptly and taken action to destroy them as soon as they were found in Pinangode.