Malayinkeezhu: The United Kingdom has sent a team of engineers to possibly repair and take back an F-35B stealth fighter jet that has been stuck at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport since June 14.

The residents of Malayinkeezhu, a Thiruvananthapuram suburb, too, are hoping for a team - even if not of engineers - to take back a 'stuck' tarring machine posing a threat to motorists travelling an already dilapidated road.

Unlike the fighter jet, the not-so-sophisticated tarring machine has yet to become a darling of meme creators, but the issue has reached the local police.

The machine has been occupying almost half the width of the Kuzhumam-Perekonam Road of Anappad ward in Malayinkeezhu panchayat. Lying idle for more than a year, the machine is gathering rust, which can cause accidents.

A contractor had brought the machine to repair a road nearby, but left it on the Kuzhumam-Perekonam Road after it broke down. Motorists taking a turn towards Kavunada from the main road seldom notice the machine in advance, thanks to their focus on the road in a bad condition. Residents said accidents were not rare, especially at night.

Ward Member MG Surendrakumar said a complaint was lodged with the Malayinkeezhu police months ago. The machine's owner promised to shift it soon, but nothing has happened so far, he added.