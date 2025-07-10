Pulppalli: Continuous rainfall over the past month has wreaked havoc on agricultural crops across the region. Waterlogged fields and unrelenting moisture have led to the rapid spread of fungal infections, particularly affecting ginger, pepper, cardamom, and coffee plantations.

In border regions with clay-rich soil, stagnant water on he soil surface has created ideal conditions for disease.

The decomposing roots of pepper plants are triggering further disease outbreaks like dhruthavattam. Many of the pepper vines that survived the 2018 floods are now wilting under both rainfall and post-rain sun exposure. During that time, areas such as Pulppalli, Mullankolly, and Poothadi panchayats suffered extensive losses. Though affected farmers had submitted compensation claims to the Krishi Bhavan, authorities declined support, citing that the losses could not be classified as stemming from a natural disaster.

Repeated setbacks have forced many farmers to abandon pepper cultivation altogether. Once a flourishing industry under the Spices Board revival package a decade ago, pepper farming faced a major blow again in 2020. While some are now exploring modern farming techniques, even fully covered coffee plantations are reporting significant crop loss this year. The areca nut farms too are reporting losses due to widespread fall of tender areca nuts.

Ginger crops are withering in large swathes, especially in the Mullankolly panchayat, as farmers report that no pesticide has been effective against the fast-spreading disease. Farmers now fear that the infection, which first appeared in the Ambalavayal region, is now sweeping across the entire district.

With cash crops in decline, many farmers have switched to tuber crops for survival. Those who had quit farming in Karnataka have now taken up ginger farming on leased land in Kerala. However, disease and persistent rain have left even these efforts in peril.

Farmers express frustration as crop loss mounts alongside falling market prices. They say all farmers are at a complete loss as they do not know what’s happening on the farms. The Agriculture Department, meanwhile, has been accused of ignoring the crisis. Rural farmers say they receive no guidance or support to tackle the disease outbreak.

BJP demands action

The BJP panchayat committee has called for immediate intervention from the Agriculture Department to address the worsening ginger disease outbreak. The party urged the department to send expert teams to study the problem and recommend effective solutions.

At a meeting chaired by Rajan Parakkal, speakers including Aikkarassery Gopalakrishnan Nair, Sadasivan Kalathil, and K S Anil stressed that official apathy must end and farmers must be supported before the crisis worsens.