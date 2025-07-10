Thiruvananthapuram: With the High Court, at least for the moment, stepping aside from deciding on neither the legality of the Kerala University vice chancellor-'in charge' Mohan Kunnummel's suspension order nor the Syndicate's counter move to reinstate the 'suspended' Registrar, the field has been left open for an intense turf war between the VC and the Registrar.

Outside, in a clear attempt at intimidation, student and youth organisations affiliated to the ruling LDF government are staging aggressive demonstrations against what they term the VC's attempt to carry out the RSS agenda in the University. The SFI, however, changed its venue from the University gates to the Raj Bhavan gates, signalling who the real target is. "Don't think that the fight is between the SFI and the Governor. It is between Kerala and the Sangh Parivar," an SFI leader said.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who as Chancellor is the highest authority of the University, has still not made his move. Section 7(4) of the Kerala University Act arms the Chancellor with extraordinary powers. He can form an 'interim administration' in an emergency.

Here is what the section says: "The Chancellor shall, when an emergency arises, have the right to suspend or dismiss any of the authorities of the University and to take measures for the interim administration of the University."

Sources close to the Governor said that this was one of the possibilities that was being considered. The only factor that holds the Governor back is the massive backlash that such a move would certainly provoke. The Governor has been warned of utter lawlessness and anarchy, especially with the police force under the command of the state government.

The day began with the acting VC issuing a directive to the University security officials to prevent the 'suspended' Registrar K S Anilkumar from entering the office of the Registrar on the first floor of the University building. The VC had already prohibited Anilkumar from entering the premises. He had even refused to entertain Anilkumar's leave request, reasoning that he was a suspended officer.

However, Anilkumar, who had the backing of the Syndicate's majority, did not have any trouble walking to his office on Thursday. The security personnel seemingly defied the directive of the VC. Earlier, the VC had to threaten to prompt University officials to issue an order appointing Mini Dejo Kappen, the University's director of development and planning, as Registrar-in-charge. Therefore, as it stands, there are two University registrars.

It is not clear whether Kappen can function as the power to appoint the registrar under Section 12 of the Kerala University Act is not with the Chancellor or the VC, but with the Syndicate. And the Syndicate has already made is choice by overturning the VC's move to suspend Anilkumar. University experts Onmanorama talked to said that the quandary could be solved only by the intervention of the Court.

The other day, Dr Ciza Thomas who stood in for Mohan Kunnummal had refused to consider files routed through Anilkumar. After Kunnummal resumed charge, not only did he issue a prohibitory order against Anilkumar but also ordered the University's Computer Centre director to block Anilkumar's access to e-files. It is not clear whether the order has been obeyed. It will not be easy for the University staff to go against the wishes of the Syndicate as it is by law the "Chief Executive body of the University".

As the top university authorities fought for supremacy, the student and youth wings of the CPM and the CPI massed outside the University headquarters office in Palayam. All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of the CPI, broke into the premises and was engaged in a scuffle with the police. They had to be forcibly removed.

Then came the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the SFI. They tried to scale the barricade and were water-cannoned by the police. Many DYFI workers, soaked in cannon water, were seen on top of the barricade. None, however, jumped into the University premises. They stood on top of the barricade edge raising slogans.

DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj said it was a deliberate decision not to breach the barricade. "But if we so wish, we would storm right into the room of the VC," he said. He said the Governor's and the VC's attempts to implement the RSS agenda in the University would be fought tooth and nail.

As proof of the saffronisation, Sanoj said that the fund collection drive of Seva Bharathi, the Sangh Parivar's social service wing, was inaugurated in the VC's chamber. DYFI leaders said that their march was done in solidarity with the SFI, which spearheads the campaign against the Governor and the VC.

Later, All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, also joined the protest outside the University's main gate.

Once the agitation before the University gate subsided, the SFI took out a march to the Raj Bhavan. The SFI workers too were sought to be dispersed using water cannons by the police when they attempted to scale the barricade that blocked their entry to the Raj Bhavan. Like the DYFI at the University gates, the SFI too did not breach the barricade. Their leaders, too, stood in dripping clothes on top of the barricades and addressed their workers.